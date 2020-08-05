Cooking With Chef Hermann: Sautéed Salmon with Citrus Chili Sauce

Sautéed Salmon with Citrus Chili Sauce

Ingredients:

4 Jalapeños, de-seeded

2 garlic cloves

Salt

2 tsp honey

6 TB Olive oil, divided

2 bunched broccolini or regular broccoli

2 6 oz. Salmon fillets

2 Belgian endive leaves separated

1/4C grapefruit juice, plus zest

3 TB unseasoned rice wine vinegar

Toasted Sesame seeds for serving

Directions:

Pulse together the jalapeños, garlic and salt into paste. Transfer paste to bowl and add grapefruit juice and zest, honey, vinegar and 2 TB oil. Set aside.

Heat 2 TB oil, cook the broccolini until crisp.

Heat the remaining oil. Season salmon with salt and pepper. Cook the fish skin down then flip.

Add endive to the plates, set salmon on top. Add the broccolini, and then drizzle the sauce on top. Sprinkle with garnish of toasted sesame seeds.