MTM On The Road: Salvatore’s Grocery Opens Up in Downtown Bay Harbor

There’s a new, quaint neighborhood grocery store in Downtown Bay Harbor.

Salvatore’s Grocery and Kitchen has a little bit of everything.

From retail goods to homemade food-to-go, they have quality items waiting for you.

They even have a wide-range of meats but for those who don’t want to cook at home, you can visit Vernales Restaurant, also owned by the people behind Salvatore’s.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, show us around this new shop and showing us everything they have to offer.