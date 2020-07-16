Hook & Hunting: Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament

After some changes, the Ludington Offshore Classic Fishing Tournament is in full swing this week.

The long running fishing tournament off the coast of Ludington had to make some changes to how they operate this year due to COVID-19.

There are no big tents set up, or meals for competitors, and they are using drive through weigh-ins to judge the competition.

Organizers say they owed it to the long time participants to find a way to make this tournament happen.

“We kind of think of ourselves as the tournament on Lake Michigan and it’s been a long standing and one of the largest tournaments on the lakeshore. And so we thought we owe it to all of our participants all of our fisherman to try to figure out what this could look like,” said Brandy Miller, President of Ludington and Scottville Chamber of Commerce.

The six day tournament wraps up this Sunday.