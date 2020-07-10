Healthy Living: Fighting Prostate Cancer

In the fight against aggressive prostate cancer, researchers are discovering that what’s old is new again.

Cork tree bark, an herbal remedy that’s been around for centuries, is being studied as a way to shrink prostate tumors.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, according to the American Cancer Society, and is a leading cause of death.

Professors Kumar and Patel say human trials incorporating cork tree bark in tumor treatment should begin within the next year.