Cherry Hut Celebrating 98th Season: The Family Behind the Long-Standing Traditions

The Cherry Hut in Beulah has had plenty of time to perfect their iconic cherry pie recipe… 98 years to be exact! That’s nearly a century churning out this classic cuisine. “We definitely use our fair share of cherries here in Northern Michigan,” says Andy Case, the owner of the Cherry Hut.

This all-American restaurant isn’t just popular for its cherry decor— they’re known for their traditions and history that generations have enjoyed. The Cherry Hut started as a small pie stand on the North Shore of Crystal Lake. The Kraker family founded the Cherry Hut in 1922 and as you can imagine, it has been a hit ever since. “We used to be an establishment where it was all outdoor dining so we have some older fillers where they’re all outside. I always wondered how they did it with the weather”, explains Andy Case.

In 1959 the business changed hands. Going from the Kraker family to Leonard and Brenda Case. Leonard was a “Jam Boy” for Mr. Kraker prior to becoming the owner. He owned and operated this Benzie County beauty up until he passed away in 2016. Leonard’s legacy lives on. Today you can see his son Ady, Andy’s wife Christy, and their two sons Caleb and Carson running the business.

At the age of 12, Carson has already become a steward of the hut. He says, “We like to keep things the same so the people can experience the same great time they’ve had time and time again.”

Here at the Hut, they’re offering much more than just a memorable meal. They’re serving up a slice of tradition and hospitality. “All the little things here add up to that unique Northern Michigan experience for people,” says Andy Case.

If you would like to visit the Cherry Hut in Benzie County or learn more about their history, click here.