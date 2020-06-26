McBain Teen Sells Bracelets for Friend in Car Accident

McBain Agricultural Rural School senior Kennedy Payne found out her best friend Paige VandenBos was in a severe car accident the morning of June 16.

“It was hard to hear that, definitely,” Payne says. “I felt for their family.”

VandenBos was transferred to a hospital in Traverse City where she had four major surgeries.

“She’s doing rough,” Payne adds, “but I mean, she’s getting there little steps at a time.”

Payne couldn’t see her friend at the hospital because of COVID-19 restrictions and wanted to do something to help her.

“My mom was talking about selling the bracelets, so I was like that’s a really great idea!” Payne says. “We come up with a name and everything for it and started selling them.”

Payne ordered 600 bracelets and—in two days—she’s already sold half of her stock.

“Our community’s amazing,” Payne says. “It’s so awesome how people just come together. They hardly know these kids but they just always are there for them no matter what.”

Jennifer Peterson, owner of Twisted Cow, has some of the bracelets at her restaurant for people to purchase. She said McBain is a really giving community.

“I think it’s just important for people to help each other,” Peterson says. “You always hope that if you’re in that situation someone’s going to step up and help you.”

Payne said her goal is to sell all of her bracelets.

“If I sell all of them, that’d be awesome,” Payne says. “Then I can have a lot of money to give to [their families].”

Payne will be selling her bracelets on June 26 at the following locations:

McBain Public Schools from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lake City Schools starting at 7:30 p.m.

She’ll also be selling them at the Cadillac Commons on June 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bracelets can also be purchased at the following businesses in McBain: