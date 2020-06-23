What’s Growing With Tom: Making a Hayfield

While our garden is growing nicely in the summer heat, we are walking out into the field. Why? Because some of you want to make your field productive by either growing hay or making your yield better than your first cutting. We are practicing social distancing keeping 6 feet apart from each other.

Justin Morgan with Morgan Composting says it starts with taking a soil sample of your field.

After the soil is analyzed, they can make a custom blend of products you can put down. But it all starts with taken that sample, that’s why Theo is with us.

Morgan Composting’s Soil Scientist Theo Medendorp says you need to dig down about 8 inches in several spots around your field. You then collect all those sample and mix them up. The reason you want to grab several samples is want an overall view of your entire field as the field could be very different over just short distances. Ideally, the best way is to have someone like Theo to use a soil probe to take those samples, but it isn’t a requirement. This is something you can do yourself. You then bring in or send you sample to a place to analyze it, like Morgan Composting.

Justin says once we get the results, we’ll make the blend to suit what you want to do with that soil, whether make it a hay field or something else. That’s because we know what is in your soil and know how to customize the mix, be it in liquid or solid form.

And that’s what we’ve done with our lawn here at Heritage House. Over the years, we’ve taken soil samples and made adjustments to what we put down to make it thick and green. It’s that green lawn we’ll be talking about in next week’s segment.