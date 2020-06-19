MTM On The Road: A Tour Around Mackinac Island

Mackinac Island is continuing to open up and eager to have visitors back.

Some new things you might notice when visiting this summer include a huge pavilion that looks over the water at Mission Point Resort. They are opening back up June 25 and hope to have the pavilion done by then.

Another new addition to the Island is the Great Turtle Distillery. They have a loaded menu from food to drinks.

Another great spot to grab a bite to eat is at Mary’s Bistro. They are now offering a contactless menu and their same beautiful view of the water.

When visiting, if you’re looking for a more private place to stay, you’ll want to check in at Small Point.

It’s a bed and breakfast on the Island that is taking all the necessary precautions to keep their guests safe.

Of course, before you leave Mackinac Island, you’ll want to take a souvenir with you. Urvana’s has some of the most unique gifts you’ll find on the Island.

They have all handcrafted things from jewelry to knives.

For more options when it comes to souvenirs, you can head over to the Loon Feather and Balsam Shop. They have everything from Mackinac Island sweatshirts to jewelry.

To get a look at everything the Island has to offer, you’ll want to hop on a Mackinac Island Carriage Tour to take you around.

Plus The Grand Hotel opens Sunday.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, give us a look at all these spots!