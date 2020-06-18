Hook & Hunting: The Great American Outdoors Act

The U.S. Senate passed legislation aimed at protecting and expanding outdoor recreation areas across the country.

The Great American Outdoors Act permanently and fully funds The Land and Water Conservation Fund.

It provides the fund with $900 million a year.

The money in the act would provide funding for national parks and forests across the country including the Sleeping Bear Dunes and Manistee National Forest.

Michigan Senator Gary Peters helped pass the legislation.

“In Michigan we are blessed with incredible natural resources, we have incredible parks and we have great forests we take great pride in that and when you think about recreational opportunities and the tourism that results from that it is incredibly important for our economy as well,” said Peters.

The bill now heads to the U.S. House.