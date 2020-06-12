MTM On The Road: Mackinac Island Continues Opening Up for Summer Season

Mackinac Island may be off to a delayed start to their summer season, but there’s so much to do there still.

It’s the perfect destination for anyone looking for a little weekend getaway.

For those that do choose to come and enjoy the island, you might want to check out the Mackinac House for a more private place to stay.

The island is also home to America’s oldest grocery, Doud’s Grocery.

It is open, but taking precautions amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Doud’s has everything you’ll need for a picnic and once you get everything you need there, you can over to get some fudge.

The Original Murdick’s Fudge Shop has been making everyone’s favorite treat since 1887.

They are also getting ready to celebrate National Fudge Day on June 16.

Of course, when you’re on Mackinac Island you have to make a stop at the Pink Pony for their famous Rum Runners.

Their patio may look a bit different this season, but they’re spacing tables out as they have to limit capacity.

While many are heartbroken that the Lilac Festival was canceled this year, there’s still so much to do and see.

Visitors are still encouraged to come and take a look at the beautiful trees in bloom.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are giving us a look at everything and telling us what we can expect out of a visit this summer.