MTM On The Road: Little River Casino Resort Welcomes Guests Back

If you’re feeling lucky today, the Little River Casino Resort in Manistee is welcoming guests back Monday starting at 8 a.m.

The casino will be checking the temperature of each guest as they enter inside.

Guests are also expected to wear a mask, keep six feet of distance and wash their hands often.

Little River has a full plan in place to be sure they are properly following state guidelines and keeping up with the cleanliness of the resort.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are showing us all the changes and will be there as the casino officially opens their doors.