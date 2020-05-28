Tough Jobs: Worm Farming

It’s been a couple months since we’ve brought you a Tough Job in Northern Michigan.

But we are bringing it back just in time for you to get your lawn, garden or farm ready for the warmer temperatures.

Whitney Amann and photojournalist Catie Emery headed to Morgan Composting in Sears and went inside their worm barn, to see how they use worms in their products.

Whitney shows us how they make the worm bedding, feed the worms and eventually use worm castings — also known as worm poop — in their products.

**We do want to let you know, this was shot back in February before social distancing.**