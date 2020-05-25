Breaking Down The Confusion Behind COVID-19 Executive Orders

As more of Michigan reopens from the COVID caused shutdown, other parts stay on strict rules.

This is causing confusion on what is allowed and what isn’t.

It’s been just about two months since Governor Gretchen Whitmer our the state under her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

That came two weeks after a State of Emergency declaration.

Since then several steps have been taken to reopen the economy and things have gotten much more confusing.

“Does this increased activity mean that COVID-19 is spreading or not?” says Whitmer, “That’s what we need to measure before we can take this next step.”

On March 10th, Governor Whitmer announced the first two positive cases of COVID-19 in Michigan and immediately declares a State of Emergency.

That unlocks funding and resources to be put towards the problem and also gives the governor the power to enforce executive orders.

Executive orders like the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order she put in place on March 24 when the state reached more than 1,000 cases. This is where people were urged to stay home, industries close down, the essential and nonessential workers debate and face coverings mandated In public.

As things got better in parts of the state, on May 1 she extended the order but also changed the branding. It was now known as the “Safer at Home” order. Trying to limit some confusion from people thinking they had to stay home but yet sectors of the economy are starting to open up. She says you don’t have to stay home but it’s just safer at home.

“We are now at a point where we can start to think about and talk about and plan for, this dialing up of our economy,” says Whitmer.

Then comes in the “MI Safe Start” plan. Another buzz marketing title for the plan to reopen the state. It breaks the state into regions and opens businesses in phases.

Right now Regions 6 & 8, the Upper Peninsula and what is known as the Traverse City Region, are open for restaurants, retail shops and business offices with proper guidelines. The rest of the state is still waiting to step into the next phase.

“As this week goes on we’ll be able to share more about what we believe the next safe steps are to take,” says Whitmer.

Then there are the newest state wide announcements. Last week, Whitmer made gatherings up to 10 people safe once again and on Tuesday the 26th, retail shops and auto dealerships across the state can re-open with strict limits.

This Friday, the 29th, the same can be said for dental, medical and veterinary procedures.

But again, only in Regions 6 & 8 are restaurants and bars allowed open for dine in service.