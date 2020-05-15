Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance Asks Governor to Allow Local Economies to Open Up

16 Northern Michigan chambers have cosigned a letter to Governor Whitmer. Their message: let us open up.

The Northern Michigan Chamber Alliance, which includes counties from Cadillac up to Marquette, sent a letter asking if local economies can resume business, requesting permission to “allow Northern Michigan to be your test case.”

As the weather starts to get nicer, the region is inching closer and closer to its biggest money making season. And with many local counties reporting just a few cases, they believe it’s safe to restart some activity.

“We have low numbers and so I think, you know, I think we’ve proven that that the people here in Northern Michigan can operate safely,” said Rick Coates, the director of the Benzie County Chamber of Commerce. “We feel like there should be an opportunity for Northern Michigan with such a low count to be able to open up earlier than maybe other parts of the state.”

Part of Benzie County’s reopening strategy is making sure businesses have the supplies and tools they need to keep customers and staff safe.

“Helping them, you know, acquire PPE, hand sanitizer… throw away masks for, you know, clients and customers and guests,” said Coates. “It’s sort of a this is a crucial time right now for all businesses and communities to get organized.”

Coates will present Benzie county’s full plan to partners next week. He says they need to be prepared in advance of any reopening.

“A good 65% of the members of the Benzie county chamber of commerce, are either directly or indirectly connected to the tourism industry,” said Coates. “We’re going to reopen and we’re going to reopen safely and smartly.”