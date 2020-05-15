Healthy Living: Myths vs. Facts on ‘Boosting’ The Immune System

It’s popular to take dietary supplements without a prescription, but does this “heath” trend work?

Health experts say no.

For example, Vitamin C is found in many foods and is good to have in your diet. That’s why Vitamin C supplements are touted as a great way to boost your immune system and fight off infection.

But they don’t actually work, and high doses can cause a number of side effects including nausea, cramps, and an increased risk of kidney stones

Why? Our bodies can only absorb a few hundred milligrams of Vitamin C at a time.

So how can you “boost” your immune system? Superfoods like chia seeds and coconut oil? Nope again.

Today’s Healthy Living separates fact from fiction on how some at-home habits can help you keep your health in tip-top shape. Watch the video above to learn more.