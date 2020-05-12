MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 85 – Zach Redmond

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re sitting down with Traverse City native and Ferris State alum Zach Redmond.

A former seventh-round draft selection by the Atlanta Thrashers, Redmond recently signed with Red Bull Munich of the top German hockey league, DEL.

Redmond most recently played for the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League and appeared in 133 career NHL games between the Jets, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

