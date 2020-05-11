Northern Michigan Manufacturing Companies Add Safety Measures As Reopening Begins

Manufacturers got back to work Monday in Michigan, but things will look much different for companies and their employees.

Traverse City based TentCraft has been able to keep their doors open and employees working through the coronavirus pandemic, adjusting to make things like tents for medical screenings.

“From a business perspective one thing I told our team is we can handle not missing our goals, but as a manufacturing company we do have a lot of fixed costs,” said President Matt Bulloch.

Now the conversation has shifted to how to safely bring more employees back to work at their office.

“I think it will probably be a phased approach, to be sure we can distance people enough, we might have an A team and a B team come in on alternating days. And we’re also thinking about office folks that are in cubicle blocks,” said Bulloch.

Several health practices have been in place for several weeks already. That includes a health checklist and temperature checks for employees

“Most all companies have really been studying this for their own four walls for the last few weeks if not since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Rob Summers, with the Grand Traverse Area Manufacturing Council.

Rob Summers with the Grand Traverse Manufacturing council says many companies have plans in place for similar adjustments.

“The big thing is just figuring out everybody’s job function, figuring out how to do it safe, following the CDC guidelines, local county health department guidelines,” said Summers.

Changes likely to stay in place for some time.

“My sense is that a lot of the social distancing and lot of the disinfection routines are just going to be part of our new normal,” said Bulloch.