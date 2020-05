Cooking With Chef Hermann: Mango and Halloumi Mixed Fry

Mango and Halloumi Mixed Fry

Batter:

2 C flour

½ C cornstarch

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp salt

2 ½ C Club Soda

Mix ingredients together until smooth.

1 Mango, sliced dust with cornstarch

8 oz Halloumi sliced

6 Scallions chopped 4 inch pieces

Vegetable Oil for frying

Sweet Chili Oil for dipping

Dip the mango, scallion and Halloumi pieces in the batter and fry until crispy.

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-1

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-2

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-3

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-4



Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-5

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-6

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-7

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-8



Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-9

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-10

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-11

Mango-and-Halloumi-Mixed-Fry-13