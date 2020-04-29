Michigan Counties Divided Into Regions to Help Restart the Economy

Governor Whitmer worked with a team called the Michigan Economic Recovery Counsel to divide the state into eight regions.

The Michigan Economic Recovery Counsel was composed of healthcare officials and business leaders from across the entire state.

The reason the state is doing it by regions and not as a whole is because not all parts of the state are seeing the amount of cases others are.

So it’s important that the response match.

But even these regions could present problems.

For example, Lake County is clumped together with Kent County.

Lake County is one of the poorest counties in the state while Kent County includes the City of Grand Rapids.

The Detroit region, region one, represents more than half the total cases in the state.

For more information on the Michigan Economic Recovery Counsel’s findings, click here.