Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Expands Curbside Pantry to Include Pet Food

An organization in northern Michigan wants to make sure every member of your family gets fed during this pandemic and that includes your pets.

The are expanding their curbside food pantry to include dog and cat food.

It all started when community cats of Benzie County donated more than 80 pounds.

BACN says this helps ease one more worry many families are facing right now.

“Sometimes they are worried they might have to relinquish a family pet, thinking that feeding them is something they aren’t able to do at the moment. This donation will help give families that cushion if they’ve been struggling with this particular concern,” said Director of Development, Kelly Ottinger.

