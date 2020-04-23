MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 83 – Zach Hankins

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re catching up with Charlevoix native and former Ferris State men’s basketball standout center Zach Hankins.

Hankins recently concluded his first professional season in the Czech Republic’s National Basketball League. Hankins, like many other professional and amateur athletes, saw his season end abruptly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With his basketball career currently on hold, Hankins recently returned to the states and became engaged.

