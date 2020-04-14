MTM On The Road: At Home Hair Tips From Studio 8 Hair Lab, Traverse City

Hairdressers and barbers across Northern Michigan are unable to go to work due to the coronavirus and the Stay-at-Home order.

Hairstylist Christine Geiger, from Studio 8 Hair Lab in Traverse City is sharing her expertise virtually to help people maintain their mane without going to the salon.

Christine is posting video tutorials on her Facebook page on how to cut, color, and style your hair. Watch here.

You can also purchase professional hair color and hair care products from Jack Winn Pro through Christine.

Or if you’re looking to remove extensions from your hair, Christine recommends this removal tool.

Throughout the morning Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins learn hair care advice! Join them on Michigan This Morning.