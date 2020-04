MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 81 – Kris Dunbar

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re catching up with Sault Ste. Marie native and Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference commissioner Kris Dunbar.

A former Lake Superior State student-athlete, women’s basketball coach and director of athletics, Dunbar discusses the struggles collegiate athletic conferences are now facing with the NCAA extending waivers to spring sports athletes due to the coronavirus pandemic.