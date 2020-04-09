MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 80 – Evan Hill

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re catching up with Mt. Pleasant native and former Detroit Tiger prospect pitcher Evan Hill.

A former all-state pitcher at Mt. Pleasant, Hill went on to have success with the University of Michigan before being drafted by the Tigers in the 24th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

Hill spent three seasons in the Tigers farm system – mainly at the Single A level – before ending his career after the 2018 following an injury.

