MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 79 – Ira Childress

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re catching up with Baldwin native, published author, athletic director and school administrator Ira Childress.

A Baldwin High School graduate and former Ferris State football player and alum, Childress currently serves as the athletic director of Gulliver Prep in Florida after spending several years as AD at Okemos High School.

Childress discusses his playing and professional careers and gives his advice to student-athletes.

