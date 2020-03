MISportsNow Podcast: Episode 78 – Jim Nagy

On the latest episode of the MISportsNow Podcast, we’re catching up with Traverse City native and Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.

A former longtime NFL scout, Nagy discusses how the coronavirus is impacting not only this year’s NFL draft by next year’s, Senior Bowl operations and Elk Rapids native and potential 2020 early-round draft selection Adam Trautman.