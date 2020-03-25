Northern Michigan in Focus: Spread The Music

We’ve heard the saying “we’re all in this together.”

Even though we’re all supposed to stay away from each other, this Thursday through Sunday we’ll all have the chance to hang out with each other online and at the same time help a group of people who need it.

Corey Adkins explains in this week’s Northern Michigan in Focus.

“To see these people struggling is truly heartbreaking, so I hope we can alleviate some of that,” said Elle Lively with the Michigan Music Alliance.

These are scary times, not only in America, but the whole world.

Everyone is feeling it, including local musicians who just had their whole source of income pulled from under their feet.

“This is really one of the most devastating things that we’ve ever seen happen to the live music industry,” explained Elle.

That’s why the Michigan Music Alliance is acting.

They’re throwing a party — a very cool virtual music festival called “Spread the Music“.

It’s meant to help musicians like Todd Aldrich and Lauren Onica from A Brighter Bloom.

“There’s a lot of people that are out of work right now, but I think the musicians in general are in a very tough spot as we are contracted employees. We can’t file for unemployment and we have zero income coming in right now, so we are jobless,” explained Lauren.

Tai Jaxx Drury from The Marsupials added, “Essentially, we’re relying on the community to help us out and people are really stepping up, for sure. But it’s a crazy unprecedented time for us.”

Here’s the deal: Starting on March 26, go to the Michigan Music Alliance Facebook page and between 11 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. you can watch and listen to 12 hours of incredible music from Michigan artists and, more importantly, support them when they need it the most.

“They’re going to have the link up for the GoFundMe on every performance and then we’re going to give you the opportunity go to our website and buy our music. So if you feel like donating, just in general for the band, and maybe help us paying electric bill or something,” explained Lauren.

Their goal is to raise $100,000 for musicians relief, but the music community is also stepping up.

Sean Miller will be playing during the festival, but because he has a 40 hour a week job, he’ll be donating his proceeds into the project to help his brother and sisters.

“What’s nice is people can just sit, just like we’re doing. Sitting on our couch and listen to musicians that they probably haven’t even heard of before or that they wanted to go see live for whatever reason,” said Sean.

So while you’re going out of your mind over the next four days with boredom, check out the Michigan Musicians Alliance Facebook page and you’ll have 12 hours a day of incredible music from people like Jake Allen, Oh Brother Big Sister, Sean Miller, The Marsupials, A Brighter Bloom and many more that really need your help right now.

“We’re really asking who can donate to consider doing that and, if they can’t, share it with somebody who might be able to,” said Elle.