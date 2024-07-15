Calvin Johnson to be inducted into Pride of Lions

ALLEN PARK – The Detroit Lions on Monday announced the club is inducting 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson Jr. into the Pride of the Lions. He will be honored during halftime of their Sept. Monday Night Football game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Pride of the Lions is a permanent display at Ford Field honoring the greatest players in franchise history.

Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner surprised Johnson with the news during opening remarks at the second annual Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing at Detroit Golf Club on July 15.

“We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions,” said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood. “His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion.”

Johnson Jr. joins 20 other all-time Lions greats featured on Pride of the Lions, which was unveiled in 2009. Most recently, OT Lomas Brown was inducted in 2023 and LB Chris Spielman was inducted in 2021. Other members include: DT Roger Brown, DT Alex Karras, WR Herman Moore, CB Lem Barney, S Jack Christiansen, QB Dutch Clark, OL Lou Creekmur, K Jason Hanson, CB Dick “Night Train” Lane, S Yale Lary, QB Bobby Layne, CB Dick LeBeau, RB Barry Sanders, TE Charlie Sanders, LB Joe Schmidt, G Dick Stanfel, RB Doak Walker and OL Alex Wojciechowicz.