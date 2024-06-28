Gaylord’s Aubrey Jones named Gatorade & MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state of Michigan

GAYLORD - Gaylord’s Aubrey Jones was named both the Gatorade Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state of Michigan in June. Jones was a key part of Gaylord’s state championship run as the Lady Blue Devils went back-to-back as state champions in division two. According to MaxPreps Jones led the nation in home runs with 26 and RBIs with 84. She also went 15-0 pitching this year, striking out 122 batters.

Jones sees the awards as recognition for the team rather than herself.

“My goal has never really been to get accolades for myself. I always do my best for my team, this year I had a great season, so I’ve gotten more awards that I’m usually used to, but none of that would be possible if I didn’t have the team, I had behind me all year. So, I really think all my awards, are team awards, because I wouldn’t get them without them.” Said Jones.

Aubrey Jones will be heading off to Oklahoma State after her senior year, where she hopes that Gaylord can threepeat as State Champions.