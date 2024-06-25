After day 2 of the Michigan PGA Women’s Open Jessica Welch still holds strong lead

THOMPSONVILLE - After day 2 of Michigan PGA Women’s Open Jessica Welch sits -11 with a 6-stroke lead ahead of the rest of the field. She came into day 2 of the tournament at -9 and was able to shoot 2 under on Tuesday. Welch had just one bogey all day and it came on the first hole, after that she only made par or birdie the rest of the way.

She said after her round today that she wouldn’t miss the event for anything.

“Once I found this event, I will not miss it. I plan it every year if even if it’s not humanly possible. I want to play in this event because the course is beautiful it’s so well run the weather is amazing, so this has become a definite stop for me.” Welch Said.

We had a couple local athletes in action Anci Dy a Traverse City Native shot even today, equaling her score from yesterday and putting her tied for 5th on the leaderboard. She has played this event many times in her years of golfing.

“I think it’s the only tournament I stay home at all summer. Being able to play out here since I was like seven. Coming back every year is really blessing because everybody here is super great.” Said Dy. “They’ve seen my sister and I both grow up learning how to golf here, so just to be back on Mountain Ridge, a lot of good memories and a lot of good shots out there.”

Another local golfer in action was Danielle Staskowski, who recently graduated from Ferris State University. She was playing out of Bellaire for this tournament, she shot four over par today and currently sits tied for 28th, but after her round today she talked about how this will be one of the last tournaments for her for a while.

“I learned to golf here; this is where I started playing golf. So, ending it here is kind of something really special for me that it’s just been a really peaceful week, just a fun week with friends and family, it’s just been good for me.” Said Staskowski.

