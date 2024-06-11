Hillman advances to state semifinal behind Gretchen Welland’s no-hitter

PICKFORD - The Hillman Tigers travelled to Pickford today to battle the Hancock Bulldogs in Quarterfinal softball action.

The Tigers scored three times in the first and second innings, and once in the third and fifth innings. The Tigers had an explosive 6th inning with four additional runs.

Sophomore pitcher Gretchen Welland was spectacular on the mound today pitching the no-hit shut-out as the Tigers win 12-0 in six innings.

The Tigers had 10 hits in the game with only two fielding errors committed.

Hillman play Holton Friday in East Lansing.