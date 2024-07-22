Lake Superior State University celebrates launch of space certificate program

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University has announced the successful completion of the first cohort of its space certificate program.

The program offers the opportunity for undergraduate students to gain hands-on experience in space operations, mission planning and satellite communications designed to equip students with practical skills for careers in the space economy.

Kimberly Muller, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the program will open doors for students interested in aerospace study.

“Our certificate program was developed in collaboration with regional and state economic development leadership in consultation with leaders in the space operations industry,” Muller said. “It is uniquely designed to train technicians at the undergraduate level, where most programs are only offered as part of graduate programs.”

Students in the inaugural cohort have already reaped the benefits of this hands-on, immersive learning environment.

The program spans two semesters, with one course each semester combining classroom lectures with extensive field laboratory sessions modeled on the proven structure of LSSU’s other certificate programs.

Dr. BT Cesul, adjunct professor of the space operations certificate program, said the goal is to make it a useful addition to the claim that Michigan is the “schoolhouse for space.”

“This program provides capability in a needed niche of the space economy — space operators will continuously be needed to ensure that all those satellites designed get to space and work as intended for their user base,” Cesul said.

Plans for the next cohort include enhancing antenna capabilities at the Homestead site, using a research-grade telescope for the satellite tracking lab, and adding complexity to the mission modeling lab. The program will maintain strong ties with industry experts and U.S. Space Force personnel to enrich student learning and career prospects.

Engineering graduate Bethany Roberts said she especially enjoyed the Satellite Communications lab during her cohort.

“Working as the mission operations center commander was a thrilling and educational experience, especially when we successfully communicated with real orbiting satellites,” Roberts said. “This program has significantly bolstered my resume and prepared me for future opportunities in the aerospace industry.”

Student Madeleine Whip said the program’s impact on her career goals has been beneficial.

“This program has been a transformative journey, significantly impacting both my educational and career aspirations,” Whip said. “The hands-on projects and expert guest lectures provided me with invaluable insights and skills, making me confident in pursuing a career in the space industry.”

Student Riley Sponseller said the hands-on nature of the program is a unique aspect and adds to its educational capacity.

“The most memorable project for me was our mission operation simulation lab,” Sponseller said. “We got to go out to the homestead ground station and use real space industry-grade equipment to simulate a satellite operation mission. All of us assumed various roles for the mission and had to work together to operate the satellite and resolve any issues that were thrown at us. It was a great hands-on experience.”

For more information about the LSSU Space Certificate Program and how to apply, visit www.lssu.edu/school-math-computer-science/space-mission-and-operations.