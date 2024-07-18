Gladwin issues boil water advisory after water main leak

GLADWIN — The city of Gladwin on Thursday said they had a leak in a water main in the area of First Street, north to Fifth Street and from Bowery Avenue, east to M18 (Silverleaf Street).

The city’s DPW crews responded quickly and located the leak, officials said.

Because the pressure in the system dropped below 20 PSI, the city is issuing a boil water advisory for drinking water following the State Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) guidelines.

Water pressure was never completely lost and it is very likely nothing back flowed into the system, officials said.

The city continues to sample and lab test water and will lift the advisory when two satisfactory test results are achieved, officials said.



