Grand Traverse County Commissioners Vote No on Opioid Settlement Funds Disbursements

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY - The Grand Traverse County Commissioners voted no on the opioid settlement funding disbursements. The Grand Traverse County had received a settlement of to date $1.3 million to be dispersed.

The 3 recommendations for disbursement for funding were towards a syringe disposal program in the pines, funding for The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department to expand their quick response team and the 86th District Court for the purpose of enhancing court drug treatment. Today the public shared their opinion on the settlements.

Paula Lipinski, Chief Executive Officer Of Addiction Treatment Services says, “But I do think it kind of overlooks some of the work that was done in the task force. But I also just needed to say that I wish that harm reduction well, $50,000 would benefit that agency. But I think that we’re kind of redoing what we’re already doing out there.”

The reason behind the Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners voted no was due to lack of information on the subject.