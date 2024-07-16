Explore with Eric: Ellen’s Corners

Today I wrap up my time adventuring around Wexford county by paying a visit to a staple of the Mesick community, Ellen’s Corners. A second generation local business, this general store has become the meeting place for the local community.

Now, it doesn’t hurt that you can find a wide range of delicious foods and some of the best ribs in Michigan. But Ellen’s Corners goes the extra mile to provide a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

For more information visit the Ellen’s Corners Facebook page or you can also visit their website.