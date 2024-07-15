Michigan leaders urge unity and calm following Trump assassination attempt

LANSING -- Politicians across the state of Michigan emphasized one word Monday — unity.

Following the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump that left one dead and two injured, lawmakers on all sides of the political spectrum are attempting to cool tempers in the country, fearing further violence and unrest as the November election quickly approaches.

“That’s the important thing, you know — we can have a vigorous debate on policy issues, and still be respectful to one another,” said U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Caledonia. “We have the freedom in this country to debate issues, and that’s part of our heritage. And it’s an important part that we resolve our political differences in a democratic way, with respect for one another.”

While the motives of the shooter are still unknown, lawmakers have universally denounced the violence and warned that further extreme rhetoric can only raise tensions in an already uneasy nation.

“We can disagree without being disagreeable, and have to avoid going to the extremes, and not just let anger take you to the extreme,” said former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, leading Republican candidate in Michigan’s Senate election. “But talk about what the kinds of things that we would like to see in the future, somewhat of a more hopeful position about how we get through our differences.”

Michigan Democrats offered support for their chief political opponent, saying the country must remain civil and peaceful in the midst of its heated political debates. Michigan’s three statewide office holders all condemned political violence, saying it has no place in our politics.

“Are we at a point where we can exchange ideas, and use the ballot box as our preferred method to bring forward our belief system and change that we wish to see?,” asked Rep. John Fitzgerald, D-Wyoming. “It cannot be political violence. That is not American, that is not democratic. And we cannot stand for that.”

Federal lawmakers have already announced a host of measures in response to the attack. The House and Senate will conduct investigations in the coming weeks and months, with Michigan Senator Gary Peters heading the Senate effort.

President Joe Biden has instructed the Secret Service to make all necessary resources available to Trump and his campaign, along with ordering another independent review of the shooting and reexamination of security for this week’s Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

Still, leaders are left looking for answers — how was a gunman able to take a direct shot less than five hundred feet away from a former president? What security failures led to this attack, and what can be done to prevent further violence?

“We have adversaries and enemies that want to divide the people of this nation for their own nefarious reasons, both domestically and foreign,” said Rep. Cam Cavitt, R-Cheboygan. “And unfortunately, I think this kind of act that was perpetrated against President Trump was meant to cause more division in this nation. And I have to pray for that spirit of unity to come over the state of Michigan and the United States of America.”