New club with mini golf, food and music draws visitors to Glen Arbor

GLEN ARBOR — River Club Glen Arbor opened two weeks ago but held their grand opening on Friday.

“Everyone that comes up here talks about the fact that they’ve been coming up here for 10 years or 20 years or 37 years, and it’s all multi-generational families. And we just wanted to add something to the community that would add to their memory bank,” said founder and CEO Mike Sheldon.

With their grand opening, they welcomed guests to play mini golf, enjoy Mexican cuisine and listen to live music along Crystal River. The club said they wanted options for any interest and age group.

“The beauty of putt-putt golf is that anybody can do it. You can be seven or 97 and enjoy it. You’re not burning a lot of calories, you’re not getting in and out of a canoe or hopping on a bicycle. You’re not committed to full-swing golf, which takes a lot of time and a lot of talent. It’s just fun for everybody,” said Sheldon.

Being in a small town in Northern Michigan it has its challenges, but Glen Arbor Township Supervisor Tom Laureto said he’s always excited when a new business pops up.

“It’s difficult for any township in Leelanau County to attract a specific restaurant or retail establishment. It really is the magic of that entrepreneur that takes the risk and finds that magic combination,” said Laureto.

The times and faces in the community may change, but there will always be interest in fun activities and new draws to the area.

“We’ve been a community for 100 years, with people who came here on vacation for one week. And I think the first half of that 100 years, people were very happy with the rowboat and their five-horsepower on the lake. As you can see, things have changed,” said Laureto.

The club plans to have live music Tuesday to Saturday through the summer.