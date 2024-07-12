Muskegon man charged for Manistee woman’s 2023 overdose death

On Friday, Dennis Dozier from Muskegon was arraigned on charges related to a May 2023 overdose death.

After the death of Maycee Cox from Manistee, a joint investigation was conducted by the Manistee City Police Department and the State, Sheriff, and City Enforcement of Narcotics (SSCENT) Team.

Dozier was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. His bond was set at $150,000. The maximum penalty is life in prison.