Skip to Main
Local

Muskegon man charged for Manistee woman’s 2023 overdose death

Site Staff
07-12-2024 at 04:18:48 PM EDT
9&10 Logo

On Friday, Dennis Dozier from Muskegon was arraigned on charges related to a May 2023 overdose death.

After the death of Maycee Cox from Manistee, a joint investigation was conducted by the Manistee City Police Department and the State, Sheriff, and City Enforcement of Narcotics (SSCENT) Team.

Dozier was charged with one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death and one count of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. His bond was set at $150,000. The maximum penalty is life in prison.

In this article:
Manistee County, Crime

Local Trending News

Popular