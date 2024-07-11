East Bay Corners Farmers Market now accepting SNAP benefits

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Access to local and fresh produce isn’t always possible, so the farmers market in East Bay Charter Township wants to close the gap between local vendors and people with lower incomes.

People will now be able to use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy fruits and vegetables at the market.

Sam Lasusa, community development fellow, said it’s a twofold benefit: people who might be lower income and don’t usually shop at a farmers market get the chance, and farmers get new customers.

Advertisement

“Locally-grown produce is higher nutrient content than what you might get at like a local grocery store,” he added.

When you arrive at the Farmers Market, you swipe your Snap EBT Card and get a token.

“All of our market vendors have signage that indicate whether or not they’re part of the program,” said Lasusa.

One of those vendors is Boss Mouse Cheese, based in Kingsley. Owner Sue Kurta said there was no question about giving back to the community.

Advertisement

“I’m so fortunate, and I avoid saying the word lucky, but I don’t want for anything and most of us don’t,” said Kurta. “It’s heavy, but I think if you can share what you have and make your table a little longer, and if I can help out with this little thing I do, that is how you change the community and help people and help your neighbor.”

In addition to the vendors, the market has games like corn hole and live music.