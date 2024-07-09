Phase 2 of road constructions starts in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — With Independence Day and the National Cherry Festival over, phase two of the US-31 Grandview Parkway construction has begun.

Paesana’s Pizza located near the intersection of Grandview Parkway/E. Front St. is already seeing a difference in foot traffic but are hopeful the months to come.

“The consistency I think has slowed down a little bit. But I think with what we’ve built over the 42 years, we saw the loyal customers find a way to get here,” said manager Jaiven Thompson. “I think business-wise, obviously the sooner that’s over, the better.”

Advertisement

For the first week of construction, the two southbound lanes of Grandview Parkway from E. Front Street to Division Street and the E. Front Street intersection will be closed. There will be a detour for pedestrians at two different crosswalks as construction progresses.

The Grandview/Front Street intersection is expected to reopen mid-August, weather permitting. Phase two of the project is expected to last until November.