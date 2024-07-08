SS Badger service canceled for 9 a.m. because of electrical issue

Electrical issues forced the cancellation of the SS Badger’s 9 a.m. Monday sailing, according to Lake Michigan Carferry.

On Sunday night, the ship’s operators reported that engineers and electricians were working through the night to seek resolutions to the electrical issue aboard the ship.

Once the ship’s electrical systems are restored and operating properly, the SS Badger will resume its normal sailing schedule.

Lake Michigan Carferry’s reservation staff is available to provide passengers with information on the status of future sailings. Those with questions or wish to make alternate travel arrangements or receive a refund are encouraged to call 800-841-4243.



