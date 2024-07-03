Where are the most dangerous intersections in Grand Traverse County?

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — The most dangerous intersection in Grand Traverse County is at US-31 at West South Airport Road in Garfield Township, according to a new study by Michigan Auto Law.

That intersection saw 43 total crashes and four injuries in 2023, the most recent year for which data is available, the group reported.

While that number is high, it doesn’t crack the top 20 worst intersections in Michigan, however. Most of those dangerous intersections are in southeast Michigan, and all are in the southern part of the state.

Grand Traverse County was the only Northern Michigan county to even make the Michigan Auto Law report, which used Michigan State Police data for the reports.

Here are the top 10 most dangerous intersections in Grand Traverse County, according to the report:

1. US 31 @ W SOUTH AIRPORT RD, Garfield Twp, 43 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

2. SOUTH AIRPORT RD @ N GARFIELD RD, Garfield Twp, 30 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

3. BARLOW ST @ LA FRANIER RD, Garfield Twp, 26 Total Crashes, 12 Injuries

4. CROSSING CIR @ W SOUTH AIRPORT RD, Garfield Twp, 26 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries

5. BEITNER RD @ M 37, Blair Twp, 24 Total Crashes, 5 Injuries

6. 3 MILE RD @ US 31, East Bay Twp, 24 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries

7. FRONT ST @ S GARFIELD AVE E, Traverse City, 20 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

8. DIVISION ST @ SILVER LAKE RD, Traverse City, 20 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries

9. PARK DR @ W SOUTH AIRPORT RD, Garfield Twp, 19 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries

10. CASS RD @ W SOUTH AIRPORT RD, Garfield Twp, 19 Total Crashes, 0 Injuries



