Whitmer, legislative leaders celebrate passage of 2025 budget

LANSING — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, Speaker of the House Joe Tate and other legislative leaders on Thursday celebrated passage of a balanced and bipartisan budget for fiscal year 2025 that supports students, boosts public safety, builds affordable housing and will help anyone “make it” in Michigan.

”We are once again setting Michigan up for success by making record investments that will benefit everyone across the state without raising taxes by a penny,” said Whitmer. “This budget will grow our economy, fix the damn roads, ensure first responders have the funding to keep our neighborhoods safe, and build a heck of a lot more affordable housing, while also bringing down costs and putting more money back in people’s pockets. As a parent, I know our kids are our number one priority, which is why this budget puts students first by making historic investments to improve learning outcomes from pre-K through college, so that every child can get a world-class education. Together, we are getting things done that make a real difference in people’s lives and ensuring everyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan and will continue to improve learning outcomes so every student can succeed.”

The FY25 budget totals $82.5 billion, including a general fund total of $15 billion and a school aid budget total of $19 billion.