Consumers Energy: Count On Us - National Cherry Festival

Once a year Traverse City becomes a citywide celebration of all things Cherry. From carnival rides, to an air show, to parades there is something for everyone at the National Cherry Festival.

One of these parades, the Consumers Energy Community Royale Parade, is sponsored by our friends at Consumer’s Energy because they believe in the importance of these events for the community and want to make sure that they stay a part of this legendary festival.

For more information on the parade and the many other events that Consumers Energy helps to bring to the community visit the Consumers Energy Sponsorship webpage.