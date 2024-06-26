As fair season approaches, MDARD amends emergency bird flu order

LANSING – On Wednesday, Michigan Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Boring announced an amendment to the director’s Determination of Extraordinary Emergency, HPAI Risk Reduction Response Order as part of the state’s response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak and provided guidance to better protect animals and attendees at county fairs this season.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts with local, state and federal partners and partnership within our farming community to implement enhanced biosecurity measures Michigan is seeing a slowing of the spread of HPAI A(H5N1) in dairy cattle and domestic poultry,” said Boring. “We’re seeing the results of order through the reduction in spread and new cases. But even as fair season starts to get into full swing and our youth are excited to show their hard work, we can’t let our guard down on biosecurity.”

A copy of the amended order is available online at www.michigan.gov/birdflu.

Anyone who suspects bird flu should immediately report the case to MDARD by calling 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).



