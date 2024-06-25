See the premiere of the documentary film ‘Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake’

The Leelanau Historical Society presents the premiere of “Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake,” a captivating documentary that dives into the history and nostalgia of Lake Leelanau – a cherished body of water in Leelanau County, MI. Produced by the Leelanau Historical Society and directed by Keith Patterson of Manitou Films, this film is a heartfelt tribute to the lake’s enduring legacy.

Spend an evening exploring the lake’s formation, the indigenous peoples who first called it home, and the diverse communities and industries that have since thrived around its pristine waters. Through vintage footage, expert interviews, and breathtaking cinematography, “Lake Leelanau, Spirit of the Lake” paints a vivid picture of the lake’s significance to the region and its enduring charm.

Get your tickets here to be amongst the first to witness the story of the community’s long standing connection to the water.