Michigan Triathlon Club of Northern Michigan to preview Ironman course

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Ahead of the Ironman 70.3 race in Frankfort, the Michigan Triathlon Club of Northern Michigan is offering a course preview ride this weekend for runners. For triathletes who wish to continue on with the workout, the club also is inviting athletes to join the Mi-Tri club for a brick workout previewing the runners’ course.

Emili Jackson, event coordinator for the Mi-Tri Club, explained what the partnership with Ironman means to them: “It means a great deal to us to have this race here. Ironman is a worldwide organization. I’m not sure if a lot of people know they have races all over the world. So, to have one here in our home is amazing. And having their support means that we can get our message out to more people.”

The Ironman 70.3 is to be held in Benzie County’s Frankfort in September, and while the race is still a few months away, training has already started. For triathletes, knowing the course is part of preparation.

“A lot of people have questions about the elevation road conditions. Are there any sharp turns coming down a big hill? So, it’s a great idea to ride the course ahead of time. So, you know what you’re getting into on race days so you don’t have any surprises,” Jackson said.

For some triathletes it’s all about the competition, but for others it’s about community. The Michigan Triathlon Club of Northern Michigan said they’re creating a space where fitness forms a community.

“I come from a competitive background, so for me it kind of fills a spot in my heart that I need to keep myself happy and be my best for my family,” Jackson said. “And so I think having these kind of events in the community brings a lot of people together. Our triathlon club is very active in the community as far as trying to get people together to swim, bike and run.”

Further explaining, she said, “A lot of those things are not as fun alone and some of them are not safe alone.”

With the support of the Mi-Tri community behind them, Ironman shows their support in return by hosting an Underpants Run the night before to raise money for a local charity.