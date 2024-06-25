Explore with Eric: City Opera House

Continuing our adventures around Grand Traverse County I just had to pay a visit to the legendary City Opera House. Opened in 1892 this staple of downtown Traverse City has been a fixture for visitors and residents alike.

“The Grand Old” lady, is launching their 2024 season with the theme “Gilded” which will be a celebration of the City Opera House’s deep roots in Northern Michigan and its beautiful restoration.

With acts like Martin Sexton, Jenene Caramielo, and Tony Danza the City Opera House is working tirelessly to to provide a cultural venue that is both welcoming and a bit “Gilded”. Executive Director Chad Lindsey welcomes all of the community to utilize the newly decorated lobby area as a meeting space.

For more information, to purchase tickets, or to explore the 2024 season “Gilded” visit the City Opera House website.