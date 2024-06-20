State Rep. Neil Friske arrested in Lansing; charges unknown

LANSING -- State Rep. Neil Friske was arrested in Lansing early Thursday morning, a police spokesperson confirmed.

”He was arrested early this morning,” said Lansing Police Department spokesperson Jordan Gulkius. “Charges are under review at the prosecutors office. He should be arraigned tomorrow or Saturday, if charges are authorized. He is still lodged in our jail.”

The arrest was first reported by MIRS, a Lansing-based political news service. It is unclear why Friske, R-Charlevoix, was arrested and what charges he may receive.

Gulkis said that Friske was arrested around 2:45 a.m. on the 2000 block of Windbreak Lane, a suburban area south of Lansing.

Gulkis did not provide information on the specific charges and said his arraignment would take place in the coming days.

Friske’s spokesperson in the House did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.

Friske was elected to represent the state’s 107th House District in 2022 and is currently running for reelection. His district includes Charlevoix, Petoskey, East Jordan, St. Ignace and Mackinaw City.

Friske posted to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after the arrest early Thursday morning.

Friske was recently one of only two lawmakers to vote against legislation banning the creation of non-consensual AI pornography, also known as deepfakes.

“I’m not going to cave to the pressure of special interest,” he wrote. “I’m not afraid of the false accusations, like ‘Friske is for AI Porn’ when a bill denies THE PEOPLE their rights to properly defend themselves.”

Friske referred to the legislation as a “Trojan-Donkey” bill, using a Trojan Horse metaphor to imply that the legislation amounts to an “attack on your rights” disguised as another policy.