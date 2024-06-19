Soo residents Tie Dye for Pride at Sherman Park

SAULT STE. MARIE — On Wednesday, people of all ages participated in the 4th Annual Tie Dye for Pride event held at Sherman Park.

The event is hosted by the Diane Peppler Resource Center, Bay Mills Journey to Healing Program and the Sault Tribe Advocacy Resource Center.

Those in the LGBTQ+ community and allies welcomed everyone to enjoy pizza, candy and water, and of course to make some awesome tie dye shirts.

“It’s super important the we have something exciting that draws people here to show our support to the LGBTQ community, but to also educate people on the fact that they, as a minority group, they are more likely to become victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Katie Barkley from the Diane Peppler Resource Center.

Barkley said around 150 people attended the event this year.